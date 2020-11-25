1/1
Carrie Tanner
1972 - 2020
November 19, 2020
Kuna, Idaho - Carrie Payne Tanner, 48, of Kuna, Idaho passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from a cardiac episode at St. Al's Hospital in Boise, ID. Carrie was born on July 29, 1972 and was adopted by loving and devoted parents, Michael Holmes and Carleen Payne (Tanner), both of Boise, ID. She was later sealed to them in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Carrie leaves behind her best friend and son, Trooper Michael Tanner-Moore, 20, of Kuna, ID; her parents; and 8 heartbroken siblings: Tracy Trautman (Carl) of Kuna, ID, Janalee Spring (Christian) of Boise, ID, Nathan (Angela) of Provo, UT, Trevor (Jocelyn) of Baxter, MN, Tyler (Anna Kay) of Blackfoot, ID, Cory (Jennie) of Meridian, ID, Scott (Nicolina) of Highland, UT, and Ashley Justensen (Paul) of Centerville, UT. Carrie was preceded in death by Trooper's father Michael Moore; and her sister Jennifer Tanner. Of all those who loved Carrie, perhaps she will be missed the most by her two pretty kitties, Talon and Trixie and her beautiful Buick - Veronica.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, November 25, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa, with a burial at 2 PM at Meridian Cemetery, 895 E Franklin Rd in Meridian. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300


Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 25, 2020.
