Carroll D. Gilson

1937-2018

Carroll Duane "Don" Gilson was born November 30, 1937 in Fairfield, Idaho. He was the son of Leonard A. Gilson and Alma Inez (Tigard) Gilson. At the time of his passing he is survived by his two sisters Mary Biladeau and Dolores Kobzowica and one brother Albert "Burt" A. Gilson. His legacy also includes two sons, Glenn Gilson and Michael Gilson and one grandson.

From a very young age he could disassemble anything with wheels, chains or motors. This led to his career as an engineer. He joined the US Air Force on November 25, 1955 in Hawaii. Where he was stationed at the Hickam Air Force Base. During the time he served our country he studied and honed his skills becoming a senior engineer. He settled in California where he had many opportunities to use his engineering knowledge and skills.

He retired in Las Vegas, Nevada and passed away on September 29, 2018. His wit and kindness will truly be missed.