Casey Andrew Ragland
1965 - 2020
Casey Andrew Ragland
September 30, 1965 - August 26, 2020
Casey Andrew Ragland, 54, died August 26, 2020, of COVID-19 complications in Boise, Idaho.
He was interred at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise. A private celebration of life will be held on his birthday. He was born September 30, 1965, in Boise to Karen Frances Ragland, a homemaker and house cleaner, and George Alfred Ragland, a road construction worker and business owner.
Casey spent summers in logging camps with his grandparents Angeline and Harry Hanson. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1983. During high school, he competed on the Junior Varsity wrestling team and in the 4-H program, raising award-winning lambs. After high school, he worked at Georgia Pacific and Shopko in Boise. A debilitating series of hemorrhagic strokes and later a diagnosis of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD) led him to leave the workforce. He worked hard, however, to recover and maintain enough physical ability to devote several years helping his mother and aunt, Judy Rasmussen, take care of his ailing grandfather, Harry Hanson, until the latter's death in 2007. He also took care of his mother who suffered from OPMD.
Casey's interests included astronomy, collecting coins, gardening, and baking. Even after advancing OPMD impaired his own ability to swallow, he continued to bake desserts to share with family and friends. He took care of the seasonal planters at Barton Apartments where he lived from 2011 until he was hospitalized in 2020. Tomlinson & Associates hired him to provide light cleaning at the apartment building. The residents could also rely on him to help with pet care and apartment maintenance. He was a kind and generous friend to the residents at the apartment. He was also a life-long friend to Pete Poulson since the two met in kindergarten, which was a rare thing in our mobile society. Casey was also a Boise State Broncos fan.
Surviving Casey are his sisters, Kelly and Shannon (Jay Jester); his brother, Nathan; his nieces, Emily and Claire; his nephews, Samuel and Benjamin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank to help Boise families struggling with food insecurity during the recession.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

