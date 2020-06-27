Catherine Brown

Decemeber 11, 1952- June 16, 2020

Catherine Jean Brown

Cathy passed away on June 16, 2020

Cathy was born in Nampa, Idaho on December 11, 1952. She was born to her parents, Robert Woolard. And , Jean Ball-woolard.

Cathy was 1 of 4 children. Family meant the most to her. Her siblings Deanna ,Scott, and Buddy. Tragically at a very young age she lost her mother and brother Buddy as a toddler, to a car accident. that gave Cathy a tough start and that hurt never left her. Her pets helped her cope with the loss as a kid. A German shepard. And her pony.

Growing up Cathy lived between Nampa and Boise. Her family finally settled in Boise. She spent lots of time with her sister and niece and nephew. She attended school at Boise High School. After high school Cathy attended business school. She soon entered the work force. She had a long career in Federal Government. She started out working for the Forest Service. Cathy even got to parachute from the smoke jumpers post.

She met and married her First Husband and moved to Washington. That did not work out, and she came back home to Boise. She spent time with family and friends on adventures hiking Table Rock. And skiing up at bogus Basin. She loved to ski and her little blue vw beetle. She said it was so great in the snow she would pass plow trucks when they were stuck. She loved boating and water skiing. Sky diving. , A few years later she married her second husband Tim Brown, she had 2 children with. Scott and Adrianna.

when the kids were born, Cathy worked for Social Security. She left her job to stay home to take care of the kids. Entering back into the work force she then worked for Bureau of Land Management. She worked at the NIFC office. As the kids were growing up she had her home built. She was so proud of it and loved her home. She had a beautiful garden and yard which she loved and truly enjoyed. She also loved to read. And also loved camping. Going for drives in the country. And having weekend get aways. She retired early from BLM /vinnell office. And enjoyed her time at home and spending time with her family. Kids and grand kids. Cathy was fiercely independent. And lived life on her own terms and did the best she could with what she had and strived for better.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Deanna and Buddy.

She is survived by her children. Adrianna. Scott (Teresa) and 2 grandchildren, who she adored. Also by her niece and nephew and her brother .



