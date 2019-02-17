Catherine Josephine Byrne

1932-2019

Our loving, tenacious, graceful, beautiful Mother Catherine Josephine Byrne passed into heaven on January 31, 2019 surrounded by her children. Catherine was born in Alliance Nebraska in 1932 to Joseph Michael and Mary Agnes Bregenzer Freimuth. She had two sisters Rosemary Jane Powell and Doris Ann Rowe. After graduating from a private school in Alliance, Catherine joined her sister Rosemary and her family in Oregon where she graduated from high school. She obtained a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing in 1953 and began working at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise Idaho. In 1954 Catherine married Charles Fred Byrne and gave him three children over the next six years, Steve, MJ and Kelly. Her love for horses and ranching which began as a youngster in Nebraska continued throughout Catherine's life. Whether it was in Twin Falls or Eagle, she and Fred provided their children with land and facilities to grow up with horses and other animals, a love for riding, wildlife and nature. While in high school, Catherine used her operatic voice to sing at weddings for spending money. She passed on to her children this love of singing, music and the fine arts. Services are scheduled for Catherine at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Boise on Friday, February 22nd at 12:00 p.m. and at Angel Camp Cowboy Church in Midvale on Sunday February 24th at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of Catherine's life with family and friends is planned in the spring. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary