Catherine Leah Kornek

February 10th, 1970- July 1st, 2020

Cathy Kornek passed away after suffering for many years of a lingering disease. She was surrounded by her family when she passed. Cathy entered the world in Boise, Idaho on February 10, 1970 to the proud parents of Richard and Patricia Wright. She was the youngest of five children, having two older brothers, Jerry and Jim, and two older sisters, Corina and Constance. When Cathy was 12 years old she relocated with her family to Cupertino, California only to return to Boise about 10 years later. While in Boise she received an AA degree in Computer Aided Drafting from ITT in 1994 but never practiced her learned skills, instead she started her businesses. The first was a commercial and residential cleaning company that lasted ten years and later an arts and craft store. Her latest occupations were with two trucking companies as a long-haul driver where she team drove with her husband and later as a dispatcher. Cathy raised two wonderful children, a daughter Stephanie and a son Terry.

She met her husband to-be while in high school in California but they did not marry until later in life. Kris Kornek and Cathy were reunited in 2009 and married shortly thereafter in 2010. Cathy is preceded in death by her mother Patricia Wright and her brother James Culver. She is survived by her husband Kris Kornek, father Dick Wright, sisters Corina Sagataw of Boise and Constance Culver of Council, brother Jerry Wright of Sunnyvale, CA, daughter Stephanie Tolliver and spouse Ethan, son Terry Wright and grandson Jeroe Tolliver.

The family will be hosting a memorial service Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 2pm for close family and friends.



