Kulm, Catherine Ledford, 88, of Boise, ID, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Honoring her request there will be no services. Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Marshalltown, Iowa, her birth state, in the Ledford family plot. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.



