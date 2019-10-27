|
Catherine May Schmidt Busch (Kay)
1919 - 2019
Catherine Mary Schmidt Busch (Kay), 100 of Boise, Idaho, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 of natural causes at home with her two daughters and son-in-law by her side.
Kay was welcomed by her loving parents Harry and Katie (Larsen) Schmidt on October 11, 1919 in View, Idaho, the third of six children. The family lived in View and Burley where Kay went to school and graduated from Burley High School in 1937. Growing up in a large, happy family was something she was always thankful for--they rolled up the rug on Saturday nights, her Dad played the fiddle, her Mom played the piano and friends and family joined in for an evening of dancing and fun! Her parents gave all their children unconditional love, and that carried all through Kay's life to her entire family. She had an enthusiastic appreciation of life, love and kindness towards everyone.
After graduating, Kay met and married Clifton York in 1938. They moved to Oregon and lived there until Clifton was accepted to Naval Medical School in Chicago, Illinois. Kay worked for Johnson & Johnson. At one time she worked in a Psychiatric facility and during WWII, worked in a factory that made gas masks. They were blessed with a son, Larry and daughter Linda.
They later divorced, and Kay relocated with her children to Twin Falls, Idaho to be close to family. She was a single Mom for several years and then met and married Warren "Eddie" Busch, the love of her life. They were blessed with, a daughter, Kathy.
As a family they explored the great outdoors of Idaho, camping, hunting, and fishing and just following the roads to see what they could find. They fell in love with the Big Wood River in Hailey, and purchased a lot right on the river. Kay's parents and sister and brother-in-law purchased adjoining lots and this provided a gathering spot for all of Kay's brothers and sisters to come with their spouses and children. So many wonderful memories were made around the campfire, fishing, hunting and sharing meals and it was a place where love kept the family close.
Through Eddie's job they moved to Montana, California and Washington and back to Montana. After retiring they moved to Boise, Idaho to be close to daughter Linda and her family. Their love of travel took them to Florida, where son Larry and his family lived, Texas, California, and Arizona where her daughter Kathy lived. They fell in love with the beauty and warm winters of the Southwest and bought a little place in Casa Grande and became Snowbirds. They spent their summers in Hailey by the coolness of the Big Wood River.
The family had a wonderful celebration for her 100th Birthday. When Kay was asked what the best part of her 100 years of life was, she said the birth of each of her children was the most amazing part. She felt very fortunate to have grown up in a loving family and that if everyone had the wonderful parents she had, this would be a much better world. We will always remember her kind and loving heart, her playful sense of humor and quick wit which made her so fun to be around. She was compassionate and was our rock in times of trouble. Kay was a member of the Boise Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #115 and enjoyed all the friendships she made and being part of a non-profit organization whose motto is "People Helping People."
She is survived by daughters, Linda LaMott and Kathy Sigrist (Leo). Grandchildren: Larry York Jr (Cheri), Don LaMott (Brenda), Michael LaMott (Rebecca), Michele LaMott Lillquist (Stan) , Jory Sutton (Alex), Cody Sutton (Dannielle), Ronald Sigrist (Sara), Christopher Sigrist and Maryanne Sigrist (fiance Kevin). Great Grandchildren: Darcie, Christopher (Crystal), Joshua (Kayla), Bryanna, Alec (Corbin), Rhyannan, Julianna, Jamison, Jolie and Halle. Great-Great Grandchildren: Gracie, Alex, Karson, Maci, Sammy, Ben, Katelyn, Max, Isaac and Vivianne. Sister-in-Law Birdine Schmidt and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her loving Husband, Eddie of 62 years, her Parents, Son Larry, Son-in-Law Dean, Great-Grandson Ian, Brothers Ray and wife June, Jimmy and wife Lorene, Billy, and Sisters Laverne and husband Don, Phyllis and husband Norman, and Nephews Dennis and Joe.
The family would like to extend our heartful appreciation to all of the amazing, wonderful team of Hospice caregivers from St. Luke's who helped us all through this most difficult journey. They were truly a blessing to Mom and wonderful support to all the family members who cared for her.
Please join us in celebrating Kay's life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel; 3629 E. Ustick Road; Meridian, ID 83646. The service will start at 11:00am (viewing 10:00-11:00am), luncheon 12:00 to 1:30 at Summers following the service. Committal service will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kay's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019