Catherine Viola Roberts

1936-2019

Cathy V. Roberts passed away on 4/22/19 at Saint Lukes Hospital. She was born in Boise, ID Sept. 30th, 1936 to Viola Allison and Joseph Elliott. Her family was a big part of her life. Cathy married Robert L. Roberts and raised 6 raucous girls in Eagle, ID. Hosting gathering and many friends of the girls in the Eagle, ID home they built together. She developed a love for horses and dogs at an early age. Her first horse was Lucky Strike followed by many more; including Bob's Jitterbug who went on to be a winning horse at Les Bois Racetrack. Airedale's were her dog of choice and she never went without a dog at her side. Cathy was a country girl and believed in the pioneering spirit of hard work. Her career spanned 70 years. Highlights include; running 2 corporations, Red Carpet Reality and Char corporation and opening a US Bank Mortgage Co. in Maui, HI. Her second marriage was to James McFarland. They spent 10 years working, fishing, and enjoying HI culture. James and Cathy built her final home in Hammett, ID before his untimely death. Generosity and kindness is her lasting legacy. She cared for many people including Doug Langholf and 2 stepsons Richard Price and Alan Herrman. She is survived by; brother Patrick Elliott, sister Francis Gingerich,daughters, Tamara Roberts, Desiree Puhi, Sonya Billedo, CathyAnn Spiker, 9 grandchildren, 3 great, grandchildren and 3 great, great, grandchildren. Memorial is to be held at Cathy's home; 392 Elliott Ln, Hammett, ID 83627 on May 4th, 2019 commencing at 3pm.