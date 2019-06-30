Cathern Maxine Zollman

1919-2019

Cathern Maxine Zollman, age 99, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

A viewing at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, will be held Friday July 5 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel at 11 AM, followed by a grave side service at Morris Hill Cemetery.

Cathern was born September 21, 1919 at Jerico Springs, MO, a daughter of Richard and Bessie Brasher. After graduating from high school, Cathern attended Southwest University College at Springfield, MO. She taught school in her hometown vicinity until her marriage. She married Erval Zollman April 16, 1938 at Nevada, MO. and soon moved to Enterprise, OR and were mostly engaged in farming. Their three children were born in this area. In 1959, they sold their farm and moved to Boise, ID where they owned and operated a motel. They sold the motel in 1970 and built an apartment complex. Cathern loved her church and home very much. The greatest joy of her life was doing things with Erval and her family. The family built a cabin on the west side of Cascade Lake which she never got to be there as much as she would have liked. She and Erval enjoyed many winters taking their travel trailer and going to warmer climate. She loved to fish, camp and gardening. She was a longtime member of the University Christian Church.

Cathern is survived by her three children: two sons: Dale (Margaret) Zollman, Don (Cheryl) Zollman, daughter: Glinda (Curt) Chipp, 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Erval, her parents and her siblings, two brothers and three sisters. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 30, 2019