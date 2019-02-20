Resources More Obituaries for Cathleen Rosera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cathleen Dawn Rosera

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Cathleen Dawn Rosera

1956 - 2019

Cathleen Dawn Rosera, age 62, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 8, 2019 due to natural causes. She was born in 1956 at Hamilton Air Force Base, California to Donald & Merrie Perrine. She grew up in various locations across the US and in the Philippines given her father's military service, and the experience gave Cathy a love for multi-cultural influences.

She was educated in the public-school system and obtained her PhD in the school of life. She was successful in business with a sharp mind and acumen for making great investments in people and property. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to start a property management company, Hammack Management, in 1979 which she operated for the next 28 years serving property owners, investors, and residents of the Boise Community. She was an active member of the Institute of Real Estate Management having been a founding member of the Snake River Chapter and served on the local Board of Directors in various roles throughout the years. Following the sale of her company, Cathy took a tiny break and then started a 'retirement job' focusing on asset management, due diligence, consulting, and project management. This led to the start of Perrine Investments, which she was still operating at the time of her passing.

Cathy's language of love was giving gifts. One could literally respell love as C-A-T-H-Y. She always knew the perfect gift for every person. She would pick out items all year for people she loved and present them on birthdays, Christmas, or randomly. She even kept a gift closet in her home where she stored the surprises she had for everyone. Her generosity was felt by many as she truly believed in "paying it forward."

Her gift giving carried forward in philanthropic endeavors. She gave from her heart and was adamant about remaining anonymous about all her endeavors to avoid any recognition. Her participation in the Boise community included volunteering as an advocate through CASA as an advocate for minors, operating an Adopt-a-Senior program at Christmas, delivering roses to elderly ladies in nursing homes for Mother's Day, volunteering time to help cook for and feed the homeless, constant clothing and sundries donator to the local CATCH program regularly supporting City Lights Women's Shelter. She was also an active member of the Rotary Club of Boise serving as Events Coordinator helping to raise funds for their wonderful efforts and honored as the 2012-2013 Rotarian of the Year. She was most joyful when giving, especially covertly.

Outside of work, Cathy had many hobbies and ways she relished life. She was the queen of estate sales and enjoyed the hunt for antiques and special treasures. She expressed her creativity through various artistic mediums including making brooches from reclaimed costume jewelry and buttons, oil painting, abstract glass blowing, sculpture, and sewing. She worked with other reclaimed items making sun catchers and candle holders. Her love of nature was expressed through her painting and her diligent bird feeding thus she had the fattest squirrels in Boise living in her trees. She further expressed her creativity through her unique style of dress and home decorating. To know her was to know creativity itself. She loved a good game of scrabble claiming fame for nailing 2-letter words for "a bajillion" points and knocking out crossword puzzles.

She loved travel, mountains, and beaches – climbed the mountains of Machu Picchu, swam with the dolphins in Mexico and Manatees in Florida, and did spelunking in Hawaii.

Cathy loved people and taking care of them. She hosted many social dinners and gatherings to celebrate anything and everything. She was an amazing cook. When you were invited to dinner you knew you would eat well and most likely help with dishes. Her home was always inviting and a favorite in the neighborhood during the holiday seasons with the giant blow up figures on her roof at Halloween and Christmas. And she didn't stop there. She loved a good costume and dressing up when given the chance all in the spirit of fun.

She was genuine to a fault, a kitty cat at heart and yet she sugar coated nothing. Everyone knew where they stood with her. When life presented opportunities and challenges she loved to say, "Time to put your big girl panties on and deal with it!" or "Oh Well…"

She loved all her family – blood, in-laws, steps, and friends - without regard for titles regularly reaching out to help time and time again truly following the Lord's Prayer "…and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us…", but didn't forget. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her integrity, tenacity, wit, charm, grace, kindness, and undying love for them.

Cathy is survived by her brother Anthony Smith and sister-in-law-Carol; grandson CJ Hammack; former but caring daughter-in-law Davina Hammack and son David; many very close friends present and helpful at the end; many other caring friends; and others of family including, son Chris Hammack, Maria, and Kayla.

In lieu of flowers - in memory of Cathy - please give big-heartedly to Women's and Children's Alliance, , or The Rotary Foundation in her and your name as she would have appreciated this more for the service and help to others this provides. A private "Celebration of Life" will be held (TBD), in lieu of a service. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.