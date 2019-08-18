|
CATHY DIANE COATES
07/13/1954-8/11/2019
Cathy was born 07/13/1954 and passed peacefully 8/11/2019 at the Coquille Valley Hospital in Coquille, OR. Cathy was born at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, OR to Beatrice Clabo Coates and Douglas Coates. Cathy was the third of their four daughters. Cathy attended schools in Weiser, ID, Riggins, ID, Denio, NV and Payette, ID. Cathy graduated from Payette
High School in May of 1972. Cathy had a fun life growing up on the Coates Ranch on Little Willow Creek outside of Payette on the road to Paddock Reservoir. She enjoyed bike riding, horseback riding, swimming in the ditch, creek and an irrigation pond after her Dad and Grampa built it. She enjoyed playing with dolls. Cathy learned to water ski at Black Canyon Reservoir where she spent many fun Sunday afternoons with family and friends. Winters were spent playing indoor games such as cards, Pounce, Monopoly and tons of puzzles with her sisters. She was very quick to learn and excelled at everything she tried. There was the occasional sledding behind the tractor down the lane from the cattle pens and tubing on snow covered hills. There were many, many hours spent with her Grandparents Albert and Hazel Coates who lived right across the road. It was perfect having them close by and always available with unconditional love and support. Friday nights was often spent accompanying Grama and Grampa to the Orchard Avenue Grange where both were officers. Many days of summer bliss were spent at Grama and Grampa's mountain cabin in Old Meadows, ID and swimming at Zim's hot springs. Grama Hazel Coates taught Cathy how to sew and encouraged her to take piano lessons. Cathy did well at both. She was a skilled pianist. She modeled her sewing (4-H) at the Payette County Fair; being slim and pretty she could have easily been a successful model. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the choir all through high
school and was in Madrigal choir. In her junior year in high school, Cathy discovered her love of medicine and nursing when she volunteered as a candy striper at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, OR. She decided then on the awesome career path of nursing. Cathy married Lyle Anderson right after high school in July 1972 at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, ID. Her three sisters were her bridesmaids. She attended and graduated from the LPN Program at Mercy Medical Center in Nampa, ID. She worked as an LPN for about a year at Mercy Medical Center then decided to go back to school to gain her RN degree. She entered the Boise State Nursing Program graduating and passing her state boards in 1976. She was on her way! Cathy's RN career began working at St. Luke's ER in Boise and then she worked in the ICU/CCU at St. Luke's in Boise. She served as charge nurse most of this time. She made many friends at St. Luke's in her years working there. She and Lyle were later divorced but have remained friends.
Cathy LOVED music!! And listened to her favorites all the time especially Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt and Adele and all the oldies too. Cathy later married Larry Calkins but they were then divorced. Cathy remained friends with Larry too, a testament to Cathy's loyalty, forgiveness and humanity. Cathy's passion for nursing and her knowledge of medicine in general never diminished over the years even though she was not able to practice her nursing skills in the working world. Cathy was very bright, witty and had a sense of humor that when telling her 'stories' could lay you out in hysterical laughter which happened many, many times at our Coates Girls' reunions. Oh, so much fun we have had as adults visiting and reminiscing. Cathy spent her life loving animals particularly her kitties. They were her babies and she cared for each of them as such. Cathy survived Stage 4 Hodgins's Lymphoma in early 2001, after chemotherapy and radiation treatment at St. Alphonsus Cancer Treatment Center. Cathy also
survived lung cancer in 2016 with the removal of half of her left lung. Cathy and Jack moved to Coquille, OR in 2016 to breathe the clean air and enjoy a quiet lifestyle. She ultimately succumbed to the effects of COPD.
Cathy is survived by her 19 year-old black long haired cat named FRAK whom she loved like she was her child and her long time life partner and best friend, Jack Gerard. Her Step-Mother Sharon Coates of New Plymouth, ID, her sisters, Barbara Coates Wisenor (Dave) and Debra Coates (Gregg Benson), both of Boise and Linda Coates (Marilyn Morrison), of Moscow, ID. Three half -brothers, Mike Clabo of Midvale, ID and John and Jim Widner both of Weiser, ID. Her nieces Liz Brightwell of Meridian, ID and Tiffany Bement of Nampa, ID. Nephews Daniel Bement (Bailey) of Ontario, OR, Matthew Schnoor of Boise and Patrick Schnoor (Melissa) of Elko, NV. Many great nieces, a nephew and cousins. Cathy is also survived by her Aunt Velma (Sib) Metzker of Nampa, ID, her Mom's only surviving sibling. She was preceded in death by both parents, Douglas A. Coates and Beatrice Clabo Widner, a niece, Jaala Bement, a nephew, Kyle Bement and a great niece, Victoria (Tori) Bement. Cathy's cremains will be interred at Middleton Cemetery as per her wishes in the Clabo family plot in 2020.
Donations can be made to the 's Quit Smoking campaign in her memory. Our deepest thanks to the nursing and medical staff for their kindness and understanding at Coquille Valley Hospital for Cathy's end of life care. Cathy may the blessings of your sweet spirit guide you on your way.
UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH. JACK, BARBARA, LINDA, DEBBIE, AND SHARON.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019