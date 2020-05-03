Cathy Lyn Delaney
1959-2020
Cathy Lyn Delaney, age 60, peacefully passed away at her home with loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. Cathy was born on October 13th, 1959, in Pocatello, ID to Arlene and Jerry Edwards. She graduated from Highland High School and shortly thereafter pursued a career in nursing. With a BSN RN from Idaho State University, her career led her to Boise where she found her true passion in psychiatric nursing. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family, whether during trips to McCall, or playing poker on the weekends. She loved Labradors and training them. She was a dedicated San Francisco 49ers fan. She also loved to travel with her sister Cheri, notably to San Francisco and New York City. Cathy was a very loving person, always caring for others and the less fortunate, especially her patients. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Edwards, mother Arlene Edwards, grandparents R.J. Hoot and Elva Edwards, grandparents Leland Lish and Bertha Hix, and her dog Sadie. She is survived by her sister Cheri Schaafs, brother Greg Edwards, son Shane Fleming with Elizabeth Gardner and stepdaughter Kelsey Gardner, nephew Jeremy Schaafs and his father Bob, best friend Wendy Rose (her children Paul and Jake Sorensen), dear friends Joan Foster and Sheila Morrison, and her dog Maggie. The family will hold a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any contribution to The Alzheimer's Association Greater Idaho Chapter.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 3, 2020.