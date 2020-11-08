Cecil D Ingram

1932-2020

Cecil D Ingram was born on December 27th, 1932 in Blackfoot Idaho to Orval and Marjory (Evans) Ingram. He lived on a farm in Wapello Idaho along with his brother Claude and sister Loa until after the fifth grade. At at that time, World War II had begun and his parents decided to move to Tacoma Washington to work in the war plants. When the war ended, they moved to Medford Oregon where he finished his primary schooling.

During his high school years, Cecil worked as a golf caddy and in the pear and apple orchards. After graduation, he worked at Kogap Lumber Company. In December of 1952, Cecil married his high school sweetheart, Lois Ann Glenn. In February, Cecil was drafted into the US Army to serve in the Korean War. Cecil always said that he'd never been colder than he was while in Korea! Following his time in Korea, He and Ann were stationed together at Fort Campbell Kentucky for 5 years. Cecil returned to civilian life after attaining the rank of Captain. They moved to Oregon where he gained admission to the University of Oregon. Cecil was an Oregon Duck!

After graduating from the U of O, Cecil was hired by Boise Cascade Corporation and moved from Eugene to Salem. In Salem, he interviewed for a position in Boise Idaho. The offer was made and the Ingram family made their way to Boise where Cecil spent the next 29 years working as a controller for the Transportation Division. Cecil loved planes, trains, and trucks.

When he retired from BCC, Cecil explored a unique endeavor as a doorman for the Idaho State Senate. He loved his job. At the end of one of the sessions, he was approached by Senator Mark Ricks who asked Cecil to run for Senator in District 16. Cecil was honored to be asked. He spoke to Ann and Ann said to "Go for it"! Cecil ran a good race and won. He loved the people of District 16. He worked hard in the senate to protect any person or group that he thought might need a little extra help. He was also known to cross the aisle to gain another perspective. Having spent 6 legislative sessions in the senate, he felt it was time for a change. He ran for Ada County Treasurer and won. He served 4 years. After all the politics, he decided to retire - much to the happiness of his family.

Throughout Cecil's career he participated in a variety of civic organizations: Mountain States Tumor Institute, Lions Club, Golf for Charity, Toastmasters International, Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Western Idaho Fair Board, Salvation Army, United Way, Recreation Unlimited, Junior Achievement, Idaho Education Alliance for Science, Boy Scouts of America (Webelos den leader.) Cecil was a lifelong mason. He started in Kentucky, Fort Campbell Lodge No. 946. He initiated September 4th 1957, passed the 20th of November 1957, and was raised the 25th of January 1958. He finished his masonry journey as a member of the Boise Lodge #2. Cecil was a grateful member of the Boise First Baptist Church.

Cecil took work and life seriously, yet still had a gift to find humor in almost all situations. He could even see through a tense moment and still teach with humor. Cecil was in his 68th year of marriage to Lois Ann. Their tender relationship is not common these days. He is survived by his sweet wife, Lois Ann Ingram, daughter Cyndi (David) Berryman, sons William Ingram, and Christopher (Shawna) Ingram. Grandchildren Chad (Telisa) Heaton, Jacob (Heather) Berryman, Melissa Berryman, Nicholas Ingram, Alec Ingram, Rebecca Ingram, Heidi (Bryce) Grigg, Spencer (Tiana) Ingram. Great grandchildren Taylor, Holly, Aidan, Isaac, Brady, Michael, Elaine, Jinora, Phebe, Adam, and Cohen.

Finally, our deepest thanks to the Boise VA Medical Center for taking such excellent care of Cecil, my husband, our father, and grandfather.



