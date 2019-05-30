Cecil "Greek" Everett McDonald

It is with great sadness that the family of Greek McDonald announces his passing on May 22, 2019, due to complications of multiple strokes.

Greek was born in Weiser, Idaho to Stewart Gordon and Leah Neff McDonald on January 4, 1942. Greek will be loved and remembered by his wife of 26 years, Billie McDonald; his brother Wayne "Yogi" (Helen) McDonald; son Troy McDonald; step-son Joey (Andrea) Mellen; step-daughter Angela (Jeremy) Johnson and four step-grandchildren Riley, Cyndell, Mara and Jacob; two sisters-in-law Bonnie (Carlo) Zanazzo and Jan (Wayne) Cowager; also his nieces and nephew Leslie (Steve) Mathes, Amy (Rusty) Grovener and Scott (Lonna) McDonald. Greek was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Stewart. Greek started a business in 1977, McDonald Company, building custom homes throughout the treasure Valley until 1998. He then started a business in 1998, Landscape Plus, delivering landscape products exclusively for Victory Greens in Meridian. He was still working and making deliveries the day he suffered a devastating stroke in July 2017. Greek's hobby was restoring classic cars and golf carts. He held car shows on their property in Meridian called "Greek's Picnic" from 1991-2000. Greek's passion was planting flowers and bringing beauty to their property in Meridian. Greek and Billie spent eleven seasons in their winter home in Yuma Arizona, enjoying the sun and many friends. They could no longer travel after his stroke in July 2017.

Greek was a unique and creative man. He was a story-teller and loved to make everyone laugh. His teasing and mischievous personality will be missed by all who knew him. The wonderful outpouring of kindness and support during this difficult time is truly appreciated. A Celebration of Greek's life to honor his memory will be held on June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Cloverdale Funeral Home Event Center in Boise. An area has been roped off in the parking lot, if anyone wants to bring their Hot Rod/Classic Car to the Celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in Idaho Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary