Cecil Glen Malone

June 27th 1953 - July 12th 2019

Cecil Glen Malone June 27th 1953-July 12th 2019

Cecil passed away on July 12th after a tough fight with cancer, surrounded by most of his family.

He is survived by his sister Jean and children, his wife Patti, children Chris, John(Jody), Jason(Carmen), Steven, Amber(Les), Sara(Chip), Kaden, foster son Alfred, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grand children.

Cecil was a hard worker and did anything he could to provide for his family. He lived the best life that he could whether it be taking his family on day trips to the mountains or making them specialty meals, yard work of some kind in hopes the kids would stay off the lawn, fixing up cars, or making those around him laugh with his quick wit and jokes. There wasn't much he couldn't do or a hat he couldn't create but one thing is for sure, he had so much love for his family and even had enough love to spare for "dinky" dog and Lilo. He was also extremely proud of his family.

Thank you for showing us the true meaning of bravery and strength. You will forever be missed. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 25, 2019