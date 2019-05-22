Cecilia Christine Henscheid Rausch

1922 - 2019

Cecilia (often called 'Cil' by her siblings) was born and raised on a family-run farm in Blackfoot, Idaho, in a home built by her father and brothers. She came from a large close-knit family. Her parents, Henry and Mary Sieger Henscheid had eleven children. Cecilia was the second eldest of seven girls and four boys. She was raised in the Catholic faith, and remained so throughout her life. Prayer was her constant companion. As a child, she remembers surviving Rheumatic Fever, and not being able to help out with chores, as well as missing a great deal of school.

In January of 1943, she married Norbert John Rausch. They moved to Rupert, ID where they started a farm with dairy cows, as well as growing beets, potatoes and alfalfa. As a mother of seven, Cecilia often spent her time baking bread and pies, maintaining a large garden, canning her harvest, as well as sewing, cooking, and cleaning. She listed her job title as Household Executive.

Several years after retiring from farm life in January of 1975, she and Norbert moved to Mesa, AZ, where they enjoyed many years taking adventures in their motorhome, golfing, playing pinochle with friends, and taking long walks together. Cil was an active chorus member of the Sweet Adeline's Choir. Cecilia is probably most remembered for her beautiful paintings and crocheted afghans. A few years after Norbert's passing (March of 1997), Cil moved to Eagle to be closer to her family. She was always passionate about a good walk, and at 95, was still walking several miles a day in her assisted living facility. If she was not in her room, you could find her somewhere in the halls- walking! After all, she always said she wanted to 'go out on my feet'! When asked what she was most proud of in her life, she would say it was raising 'good, hard-working kids'. She was incredibly proud of each one for their accomplishments in life.

Cecilia is survived by six of her children: Ray (Lynda), Ron, Rick (Marcia), Harold (Lois), Joe (Jolene), and Mary (John), plus 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and even a few great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert, and her eldest son, Robert.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church on Friday, May 31st at 11 am at 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian, ID 83646. A graveside service will follow the next day (Saturday, June 1st) at 11 am at the Rupert Cemetery for the final committal.

In lieu of flowers, Cecilia requested donations be made to St. Luke's Children's Hospital in the care of the St. Luke's Health Foundation, 190 E. Bannock, Boise, Idaho 83712. (Just designate that you want it to go to Children's Hosp.)

Heartfelt thanks to the many loving hands who have been caring for Cil during these past few weeks: St. Luke's 9th floor staff, Spring Creek staff, All Care Hospice staff, and the staff at the Cremation Society of Idaho (funeral home).