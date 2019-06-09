Chadwick E. Richey

1927 ~ 2019

Chadwick E. Richey passed away in his home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born June 3, 1927 in Livingston, MT to Leota E, (Gingry) Richey and Charles E. Richey.

His early years were spent discovering many new adventures in Yellowstone National Park, where his father was Vice President of the Park.

The family moved to Glendale, CA, where he learned to play the violin and piano. Prior to WWII, he worked in the film studios playing piano with the orchestra for many films. He served in the Navy in WWII specializing in underwater demolition.

He graduated from UCLA with a degree in business and became a stock broker until he retired in 1998, when he moved to Boise, ID. He was active in Masonic Lodge #368, A.F. & A.M. in Glendale, CA and the Al Malaikah Shrine of Los Angeles. In Boise, Chad joined the Royal Order of Jesters, Court #31.

Chad married Diana May Limz in 1980, and adopted her son, Kenneth George. Diana passed away in June of 2004. In 2006, he met and married Patricia Ann (Brooks) Glendenning.

Chad is preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters, Theda and Bonnie. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his firstborn son, Chad who lives in California with his family; his son, Kenneth; his step children, Michael, Marc, and Brian; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service for Chad on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00PM at Summers Funeral Home, 1205 W. Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702, with reception following. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.summersfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary