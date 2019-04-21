Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillcrest Country Club Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Chalmer Trout Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Chalmer Edward Trout

C. Edward Trout, age 92 passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Ed was born August 21, 1926 in Morrill, Nebraska. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with a degree in architecture. While studying at the university he was employed at the architectural firm of Davis and Wilson where he worked on some of Lincoln's more prominent buildings.

In 1949 Ed married Darline Smith and they headed west to make a life together. They eventually landed in Twin Falls, Idaho where they took full advantage of the outdoor lifestyle Idaho offered. In 1953 Ed was introduced to Joe Albertson and was soon offered the job as Albertsons' head architect. Ed and Darline moved to Boise, Idaho where Ed worked for Albertsons designing and building stores and shopping centers. In 1968 he formed Trout Architects / Chartered which continues to this day.

Ed was a scratch golfer and avid lover of the sport. He played courses around the world and spent a great deal of time playing his home courses at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise and Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey, California. During his golfing "career" he made nine holes-in-one and shot his age on his 69th, 80th, 85th, and 90th, birthdays. Ed never missed attending or watching a U.S. Open and was an avid collector of antique golf books and memorabilia. In his work as a golf course architect he helped design Eagle Hills Golf Course in Eagle, Idaho and Shadow Valley Golf Course in Boise, Idaho.

Ed loved jazz; he played the double bass and in the 60s it was common for him and friends to gather and play together on the weekends. He was also an accomplished painter. Ed painted landscapes and famous cityscapes, but his favorite subjects were golf courses!

Ed was a devoted family man who helped raise his children Steve, Cathy and Carolyn with his wife Darline, who passed away from cancer in 1974. In 1982 he found love again while visiting his brother Don in Monterey, California. Don introduced Ed to Louise Ward O'Kief. Ed and Louise fell in love during his frequent trips to Monterey and were married February 23, 1984.

Ed quickly acclimated to living on the Monterey Peninsula. He and Louise enjoyed dividing their time between Boise, Monterey and Manchester, Vermont. He enjoyed spending time with his family and numerous friends. Ed never seemed to slow down. At the age of 85, Ed and Louise took a world cruise with friends.

Ed's zest for life was unparalleled to those around him. He was truly a remarkable human being, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, all around family man, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ed is survived by his wife Louise W. O'Kief-Trout of Monterey, CA; his brother Don Trout of Monterey, CA; his son, Steve Trout and his wife Sally Stevens of Boise Idaho; his daughter Cathy Peterson and her husband Marc Peterson of Meridian Idaho; his daughter Carolyn Hanson and her husband James Hanson of Boise Idaho. His step children, Connie Teal and her husband Philip Teal of Carmel, CA, Tina Silvestri and her husband Bret Silvestri of Monterey, CA and Melissa Rosza and her husband Shawn Rosza of Monterey, CA; his 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Boise, ID on May 3rd at Hillcrest Country Club from 4pm-7pm and a memorial golf tournament and dinner will be held in Monterey, CA in August. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to the cancer research .