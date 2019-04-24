Char Fortin

9/7/1958 - 4/17/2019

Charlene Helen Fortin died at home of metastatic colon cancer on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with her two daughters and longtime friend, Pati by her side. Char was born on September 7, 1958 in Boise, Idaho to Rita and Roland Fortin. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Bishop Kelly High School and had a brief stint at Boise State University before the lure of independence swept her into adulthood.

Char was a simple woman who packed lightly, preferring to carry memories of experiences with her instead of stuff. She had friendships that lasted her lifetime, with people who called her best friend. Her greatest joy was contributing to the growth of her two incredible daughters, Carrie Randel and Samantha Williams (Chris), both devoted nurses and amazing mothers. She was also the proud grandma of Jude and Lucas (Carrie), and Tori, Noah, Christopher and Lizzie (Samantha and Chris), and "dog-ma" to Annie, her faithful golden lab.

Char is survived by her children and grandchildren, older siblings Ray Fortin (Blythe), Janet Wonacott (Curt), Diane Evans (Gene), and Paul Fortin, loving nieces and nephews, beloved aunt, Phyllis Ravina, several cousins and countless friends, all of whom miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

At her request, no formal service is planned. Instead, Char asked that her friends and family have a party to celebrate her life and our connection with one another. The date and location are yet to be announced. Char loved music and was a sustaining member of Boise State Public Radio should you be called to make a contribution in her name. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary