Charles Barry Buehler
1949-2019
Charles Barry Buehler
Charles Barry Buehler, "Barry" 70 of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully at his son's home surrounded by family on December 23, 2019.
Barry was born on September 13, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, to Robert J. and Louise (Bingham) Buehler. He attended Boise schools, graduating from Borah High in 1968. While in high school he met his future wife Marvi Hayes. Shortly after graduation Barry enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He then moved to the resort town of McCall where he worked at the Brass Lamp for several years.
Upon return to Boise, Barry reunited with Marvi and they were married. On August 4, 1979, in Boise, Barry and Marvi welcomed their son Charley.
Barry was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and then went on to a career of over 30 years with Boise Water Corporation.
Barry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending countless hours at the family cabin on the banks of the world-famous Henry's Fork of the Snake River, Island Park, Idaho. Other activities at the family cabin included – floating Box Canyon, snowmobiling, fishing on Henry's Lake, trips to Yellowstone National Park and the annual Christmas tree hunt. Barry also enjoyed spending days at Les Bois Park, attending Boise Hawks games, BSU basketball and football games, watching professional sporting events and golfing, but his greatest passion was spending time with his son Charley, in the great outdoors of Idaho.
Barry is survived by his son Charley Buehler, brother Brad Buehler (Roxanne), sister-in-law Rose Buehler, nephew Ryan, nieces Brandi (Jeff), Bridget (Travis); great-nieces and nephew Shawntay, Kirk, Raquel, Savanna, Sierra; great-grandnephew Tristan; special uncle Darold Bingham; cousin Dirk Buehler and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert J. and Louise (Bingham) Buehler, and older brother Robert J. Buehler Jr.
Barry will make his final journey back to the Henry's Fork of the Snake River, Island Park, Idaho this spring.
Rest Easy Pops.
At Barry's request there will be no services. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family on Barry's Memorial page at www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020