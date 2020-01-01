Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Buhler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Barry Buhler


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Barry Buhler Obituary
Charles Barry Buehler
1949-2019
Charles Barry Buehler
Charles Barry Buehler, "Barry" 70 of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully at his son's home surrounded by family on December 23, 2019.
Barry was born on September 13, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, to Robert J. and Louise (Bingham) Buehler. He attended Boise schools, graduating from Borah High in 1968. While in high school he met his future wife Marvi Hayes. Shortly after graduation Barry enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He then moved to the resort town of McCall where he worked at the Brass Lamp for several years.
Upon return to Boise, Barry reunited with Marvi and they were married. On August 4, 1979, in Boise, Barry and Marvi welcomed their son Charley.
Barry was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and then went on to a career of over 30 years with Boise Water Corporation.
Barry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending countless hours at the family cabin on the banks of the world-famous Henry's Fork of the Snake River, Island Park, Idaho. Other activities at the family cabin included – floating Box Canyon, snowmobiling, fishing on Henry's Lake, trips to Yellowstone National Park and the annual Christmas tree hunt. Barry also enjoyed spending days at Les Bois Park, attending Boise Hawks games, BSU basketball and football games, watching professional sporting events and golfing, but his greatest passion was spending time with his son Charley, in the great outdoors of Idaho.
Barry is survived by his son Charley Buehler, brother Brad Buehler (Roxanne), sister-in-law Rose Buehler, nephew Ryan, nieces Brandi (Jeff), Bridget (Travis); great-nieces and nephew Shawntay, Kirk, Raquel, Savanna, Sierra; great-grandnephew Tristan; special uncle Darold Bingham; cousin Dirk Buehler and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert J. and Louise (Bingham) Buehler, and older brother Robert J. Buehler Jr.
Barry will make his final journey back to the Henry's Fork of the Snake River, Island Park, Idaho this spring.
Rest Easy Pops.
At Barry's request there will be no services. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family on Barry's Memorial page at www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -