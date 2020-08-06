1/1
Charles Bassett
1925 - 2020
Charles Heber Bassett
1925 - 2020
Charles Heber Bassett passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, Idaho, on August 3, 2020, after complications associated with cancer. Charles "Chuck" was 94 years old. He was born October 16, 1925, in Emmett, Idaho. He and his family lived in Emmett several years before moving to Rupert, Idaho, where Chuck attended public schools. In 1944, Chuck joined the Navy, and after receiving naval training in Oklahoma, Illinois, and California, he was assigned during World War II to serve as a fire fighter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Antietam. During his tour on the USS Antietam, he was able to port at several countries in the Pacific as well as Asia. He returned home to Rupert in 1948, where he met the love of his life, Lois Needles. They were married in 1948 and later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on July 26, 1957.
Chuck was an avid fisherman and loved his local fishing holes near Boise as well as two exciting fishing trips in Alaska. A Western Caribbean cruise in 2015 brought back wonderful memories of his service in the Navy.
Chuck supported his family for over 60 years as a commercial and residential painter. He worked as foreman for several major painting jobs for government and private buildings in the Boise area.
Chuck loved his family dearly and throughout his life entertained them with his guitar, accordion, and harmonica. His grandchildren (17) and great-grandchildren (34) loved their grandpa and the grandpa monster games he played with them.
Chuck was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served the Church in many assignments. He loved serving the widows in his ward and, even in his later years, enjoyed treating them with goodies he made in his kitchen.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, his wife Lois (2012), his son Charles Jay (1977), and one grandchild (2018). He is survived by four sons, Ken (Ro Jean), Dennis (LaJuana), Gary (Dawn), and Rick (Sharon) and their families.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. A live stream of the service is available to view at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Charles-Bassett. Interment will be at the Dry Creek Cemetery.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
August 5, 2020
The Spiva family is so sorry for your loss. Chuck was a great man and a wonderful neighbor. Shirley and Willie enjoyed his company. After Mom passed, Dad enjoyed going to lunch or dinner with Chuck. He was a great friend to Dad and he will be missed.
Willie, Larry, Debbie and Dave offer our sympathy to the Bassett family. You are all in our prayers.
Debbie Spiva Turner
Neighbor
