Charles Buddie Irminger
Charles Buddie "Charlie" "Bud" "Chuck" Irminger passed away in his Meridian, Idaho home on November 5, 2019. Chuck was born to Carl and Clara Irminger on a farm North of Eagle, Idaho on May 8, 1931. He was the second son, following his older brother Gene, who he loved and respected dearly. While Gene went on to his ambitions, Chuck was content with the farming life and creating things with his hands. In high school, he and his family spent six months visiting family in Switzerland, leaving him only 3 years to graduate high school, which he did from Eagle High in 1949. At this time, he met his amazing wife-to-be, Waneta Shuter. They were married on December 29, 1949. They moved to Arco, Idaho while Chuck was working for the Idaho Geological Survey monitoring water. He never thought much about working for the government, too much paperwork. After a year and a half, Chuck and Waneta moved to Grandview, Idaho where he began making swiss cheese for his Uncle John and Grandpa Hirsbrunner at the Swiss cheese factory. This is when the first of five was plotted. They moved to their home on 33rd Street in Boise, Idaho and here is where their first daughter Charlene was born. For the next 55 years, this home is where they made their life and raised their five children. Chuck was a proud, hard-working man devoted to his wife and family. When in Boise, he hauled milk for many on his own route and for Idaho Creamery in the ten-gallon cans. When the industry started switching to bulk tanks, he felt the work was too easy and quit hauling milk. He then joined the Laborers' Union, working in masonry as a hod carrier for many years. This was a testament to his love for tough work and the desire to build with his hands. Later in life, Chuck enjoyed helping both of his sons in their construction endeavors and was always the hardest working person on the site, despite his age. Throughout his long life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Spending time in the mountains with his family was his true joy. He raised his children on elk, venison, duck, pheasant and other wild game, always fabulously cooked by their Mother. Chuck loved, respected, and honored all animals, though he was fondest of his pet dogs in his later years. He was a hard man and tried to hide his love for his family and friends, but anyone near him could easily see by his actions, his real heart. A heart of gold. Charles Irminger is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Waneta Irminger; daughters Charlene (Mike) Randall and Erica (Jack) Russell; sons Carl Irminger and Ancil Irminger; grandchildren Eric (Bobbi) Irminger Randall, Charlie Randall, David (Lisa) Martin, Rachael Martin, Carrie (Robert) Rickner, Tony Syme, Justin Haugse, Dillon Irminger, and Kayla (Kevin) Davis; and great-grandchildren Kortne Randall-Harper, Ryker Randall, Gavin Randall, Temperance Martin, and Ronan Davis. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Carl Eugene Irminger and Clara Hirsbrunner Irminger Schuler; daughter, Kathrine Marie Syme and his brother, Eugene Irminger.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019