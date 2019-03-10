Charles Clarke White Allan, Jr.

Charles Clarke White Allan Jr. (88) born October 25th, 1930 to Col. Charles C. W. Allan & Myra Davidson Allan in Boise, Idaho died March 5, 2019.

He attended military schools in the Philippines, Ft. Meade, SD & Boise. Later he attended Southern Arizona School for Boys & spent 3 years at University of Arizona.

A life long athlete with a passion for golf, he became Asst. Golf Pro in Vallejo, CA. and in the late 1950s he was Head Golf Pro in McCall, ID. He dominated the amateur tourney's for many years.

He & his family spent summer months at Fir Top, in McCall, Id., the family summer home. Many of Chas' favorite moments were aboard the pontoon boat cruising the lake sipping cool refreshments & Aunt Betty's onion sandwiches. Chas loved the lake & the cabin passionately.

In 1964 he & cousin Rod Davidson, founded "Brass Lamp Pizza". More locations followed throughout Idaho. They also partnered on "The Old Boise Saloon" from 1969 to 1973.

Chas was an avid traveller and loved Hawaii, especially. He loved golfing by the seashore with family & friends. Chas loved the written word & often could be heard reciting Carl Sandberg, his favorite poet.

He is survived by his son, Chas C.W. Allan III and his brother, John D. Allan.

As per Chas' wishes, there will be no service. Donations in his name to a local YMCA or donating blood to a local Red Cross are appreciated. He supported both non-profit organizations.