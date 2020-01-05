|
|
CHARLES DALE MENDENHALL
10/06/28 to 11/25/19
Charles "Dale" Mendenhall was born in Rupert, Idaho at his family's home October 6, 1928. After celebrating his 91st birthday in Meridian, Dale's spirit left his body and loved ones to join his Lord and Savior in Heaven. As a child, Dale and his father were very close. Some of his fondest childhood memories included bird hunting and spending time at the train depot where his father Charles worked. Dale graduated from Rupert High School in 1946. He earned three degrees from the University of Idaho where he joined the Navy ROTC in 1951. Soon after graduation, Dale married Joan Tolmie. Within a few weeks of their union, Dale shipped off to serve the first of four tours in Korea. Soon after joining the Navy, Dale and Joan welcomed sons Mark and Brad into the world. Shortly thereafter he began his career with Safeco Insurance in Seattle. His career in the insurance industry spanned 35 years before he retired in 1991. Dale retired from the Navy as full Commander in 1988. Dale and Joan loved to travel to Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana spending quality time with family and friends. They lived happily together in Seattle for over four decades. Joan passed away unexpectedly in 2005 and soon a new love came into Dale's life. In 2006 he and Donna Storey were married. Dale built a home on a family lot in Marsing, Idaho on the Snake River where he and Donna lived until 2018. Dale was an active member in many churches, finding great joy in the comfort of the gospel and the gift of sharing it with others. Our Dad was an avid reader, loved to write, was very astute politically, and enjoyed time on the golf course with friends and family. Dale is survived by his wife Donna, sons Mark and Brad, daughters-in-law Susan and Molly, grandchildren Corbin, Amelia, Charles and Sydney and great-grandchildren Hayden and Isaiah Mendenhall. Dale is preceded in death by his parents Charles Frederick & Myrtle Amelia Mendenhall, brother in law George Dille and sister Le Nelle Dille. An outdoor military service will be held 2 PM January 10th at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise 83714. A reception will follow in the Eagle Hills Golf Course banquet room at 605 N Edgewood Ln, Eagle, ID. Special thanks to the staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisting Living in Meridian, Idaho for treating our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend with great care, dignity and respect during his final months.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020