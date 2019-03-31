Charles "Chuck" Lively

1944-2019

Charles E. Lively "Chuck", 74, passed away March 18th, 2019, at St. Luke's Meridian with family at his side. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He was born in Nebraska and moved to Payette, ID in his younger years, he later enlisted in the Army and served as an Infantryman, Imagery Interpreter, and Helicopter Mechanic during his 8 years of service, with one tour to Vietnam, Charles was medically retired as a Staff Sergeant.

Charles was always a tinkerer, constantly working on anything with an engine.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marlene Lively, his sister Cindy McCarty, his 7 children; Rob, Sheila Gardner, Zac, Bryon, Charles, Valerie Castro, and Nathan, his 13 grandchildren; Axel, Kyl, Chazz, Rob, Justice, Ariel, Kaleb, Meghan, Sheridan, Dillon, Charles, Riley, and Enrico, and his 3 great-grandchildren; Madisyn, Taylor, and Braxton.

Chuck loved Council, moving here in early 1980 to work at Silver King then working at Tamarack Energy until his retirement.Chuck was a volunteer firefighter, fire chief, and fire inspector and was an active member of the American Legion.

He loved the mountains and was in them as often as he could from Blue Bunch to Olive Creek he had his favorite trails that he knew from childhood hunting with his dad and brother.

Chuck Lively has been a solid member of the Council community for close to 40 years and his presence will be missed by all that knew him.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.