Charles Edward "Ed" Manion
August 11, 2019
Ed Manion, 71, of Boise, passed away in his home August 11, 2019. Ed was a fun and energetic figure in Boise, where he was a financial consultant for more than 30 years. He was a devoted husband and great companion to his wife of 48 years, Carolyn (Lenton) Manion, and loving father to daughter Audra Rojek (Joel), and son Dave Manion, as well as a doting grandfather to his two granddaughters, Clara and Brynn Rojek. Ed will be greatly missed by his brother, Jim Manion, of Coeur d'Alene.
Ed and his family treasured the summers they spent at their cabin in Warm Lake, often with the families of their close friends, and always with Ed's beloved pupper-dog, Valentine. After he retired in 2018, Ed enjoyed spending time with his many friends golfing and playing cards at Hillcrest Country Club. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor; his love of games and puzzles; and his deep affection for his time as an SAE at the University of Idaho.
Per Ed's wishes, there will be no service. A gathering in his remembrance will be held at four o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, September 13, at Hillcrest Country Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Idaho Vandal Scholarship Fund, at 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow, Idaho, 83844.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019