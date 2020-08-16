1/1
Charles Eugene Fouser
1931 - 2020
Charles Eugene Fouser of Meridian, Idaho passed away at home in the presence of family on August 11, 2020.
Gene was born in Garden City, Kansas on September 17th, 1931 to Dorrance Fouser and Pearl (Beckham) Fouser.
Gene graduated Nampa High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1950. While in the Navy, Gene played in a country band in San Diego and took part in several military shows, dances and parties. One of Genes many loves was singing and playing the standup bass. Prior to being deployed to Korea he was approached by a promoter to go pro. He served aboard a destroyer, the USS Ernest G. Small, during the Korean War.
Upon returning to civilian life, Gene married the love of his life, Iris McNees on November 12th, 1954 in Nampa, ID. Iris and Gene were blessed with a son, Scott Fouser (Susan) and a daughter, Shelley Hulsey (Dave).
As their families grew he had 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way!
Gene had an ongoing love for gardening and especially loved tree peonies and hostas. He passed this passion along to his children and grandchildren who carry on the tradition of working in and maintaining beautiful flower gardens.
Gene was sadly preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother, Robert (Bob) Fouser, and two of his granddaughters.
Services are being coordinated by Cloverdale Funeral Home, with private services at the Boise Veterans Cemetery for burial on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Gene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Burial
01:00 PM
Boise Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
It was a great privilege to know and care for Gene. Also wonderful to get to know Iris. Both wonderful people.
There was always laughter and joy during the visits, I always left smiling.
Prayers sent for you Iris and your family.
Tina
Acquaintance
