Charles F. Whipple

1933 - 2019

Charles Fredrick (Chuck) Whipple, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Mtn Home. Chuck was born in Boise on March 10, 1933 to Charles R. Whipple and Emilia Helstrom Whipple. After graduating from high school in 1951 he attended the University of North Dakota for one year, and then joined the Army. Upon his discharge he reenrolled at the university and graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1958. While at the university he met his wife, Phyllis Spiller, and they were married on August 15th of the same year.

In 1963, the family moved to Boise and Chuck began working for the Idaho Transportation Department. In 1965, Chuck was transferred to Mtn Home to serve as the District 3 Resident Engineer in charge of the I-84 construction in the Mtn Home and Glenns Ferry area. Upon retiring from the highway department in 1984, he began developing rental properties in town.

Chuck served for eight years as the local Highway District Commissioner, two years on the City Planning and Zoning Board, and one term as an Elmore County Commissioner.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and four children: Cathy Moleski (Jim), sons Greg (Gayla), Jon (Sonja), and Andrew (Anna), 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his sister Sue Simons (Harry).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214, or to the , 1111 South Orchard St, Boise, ID 83705.

A Memorial Service for Chuck will be held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mtn Home, located at 3850 Airbase Road on Saturday, July 20th at 11: 00 A.M. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 17, 2019