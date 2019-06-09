Dr. Charles Edwin Gardner

09/21/34-04/ 25/19

Dr. Charles Edwin Gardner was called to his heavenly home by his Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on April 25, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1934 to GJ & Winifred Gardner in Boise, ID. Dad grew up in Boise graduating from Boise High School, attended Boise Junior College (BSU),and in 1958 graduated from Washington State University with a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Dad played the piano, trumpet and sang in choir. He worked in banking, was a rodeo clown, and was involved in the Western Riding Club. After graduation from WSU he opened his veterinary practice, Cole Road Veterinary Hospital in Boise. He married Shirley Annette Nelson on January 16, 1960. Together they had 2 daughters and a son. They celebrated 59 plus year together. Doc worked as race track veterinarian at Les Bois and Glenns Ferry tracks. He enjoyed Racing...all kinds of racing. Chuck & Shirley started out raising and racing quarter horses and thoroughbreds, which led into chariot racing eventually winning the championship. They showed dogs & quarter horses and enjoyed raising Angus cattle. Pops loved racing go karts with his kids. He became his son's midget racing pit crew. He was extremely talented and made race car parts. Pops could build and fix anything. After 20 plus years in private practice, he went to work for the USDA as a Meat Inspector in Washington and then as supervisor in Oregon. Upon retirement they moved to Arlington, WA to be near their son and his family. Charles is survived by his wife Shirley, Snohomish, WA, his brother Dr. Jerry Gardner, Thousand Oaks, CA, daughters Charlene (Gary), Shelley (Joe), son Mike (Mindi), his 3 grandsons, JT & Brandon Batty and Chase Gardner. Interment at Cloverdale Memorial Park. A time of remembrance was held privately by his family.