Charles "Chuck" Kucera
81
Chuck, Charles H. Kucera Jr, 81 of Boise ID, after a long illness, died peacefully at home at 1:14 AM on August 2, 2020. Chuck was born on May 5, 1939 in American Falls, Idaho to his parents Charles and Bertha (Deeg) Kucera.
Chuck graduated from American Falls High School in 1957. After his service in the US Navy, while living in San Diego, he married his wife of 43 years, Louise, and shortly after marriage returned with their family to Idaho. Chuck and Louise spent 40 years RV camping with family and friends all over the country. He spent many years attending numerous baseball games across America watching his grand-children play ball and attended every event he was asked to be at. Chuck never met a stranger. He talked to everybody and would become their friend. He was always willing to help and was always there for anyone. He was a great man!
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bertha Kucera. Survivors include his wife Louise (Vanderpool) Kucera, their children, grandchildren. Son, Mark (Deb) Kucera, their daughter Sandra Louise. Daughter, Debbie (Tom) Needham and their children; Chris (Sheena), Patrick, Sarah (Tyler) Kelly, Kim (Pat). Son, Mike (Jessica) Gulley and their children Brandon (Katie), Erin Gulley, Rachel and Zac Gamble. Also survived by 3 great grand-children and his 3 brothers Darrell (Lynn) Kucera, Michael and Allan Kucera.
The viewing will be held 11:00 AM August 15 at Davis Mortuary in American Falls, Idaho. Graveside service will immediately following at 12 noon at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. A celebration of life will occur when family can join together. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com
