Charles Jasper Warren
1926 ~ 2019
Heaven just received the newest saxophone player in his heavenly band. Charles of Boise passed away on May 7, 2019 after battling cancer for 3 years. Thank you to Horizon Health Hospice for all the care and love they gave him during this transition. A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with a visitation and viewing 1 hour prior. To view full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2019