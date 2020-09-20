Charles Joseph Eckenroed1951-2020Charles Joseph Eckenroed, age 69, known as Chuck, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 14, 2020, at home in King City, Oregon, where he was with his dearly beloved wife Shell. His friends and family describe him as kind and helpful, gentle, with a positive spirit that will truly be missed. His kindness and love touched us all.Chuck was born April 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri. Eleven months later, his brother, Bill Eckenroed, was born. The two boys were raised by their grandparents in Leeds, Missouri.Even when he was a kid, Chuck liked to go to church. He would walk or ride his bike to church every Sunday with his brother Bill. They were baptized in the Baptist church, and both of them grew up loving Jesus.After graduating from East High School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1969, he started college in Missouri. Then he joined the army. He fell in love and married Helen Sharkey Eckenroed. They moved to Giessen, Germany. Chuck served the US Army in Germany during the Vietnam War era. They moved to Fort Richardson, Alaska, where he was stationed. He was in active duty for 7 years.Chuck's dad, Billy Earl Eckenroed, taught him to fish and hunt, which Chuck enjoyed in Alaska. Their family grew to have six children by the time they moved from Alaska to Boise, Idaho.Another baby was born to bring the total children to seven. Sadly, they were divorced, but remain good friends. Helen moved to Missouri, and some of the kids lived with Chuck in Boise. Some still live in Boise and their families as well.Chuck re-married Joy Olson, and they shared a love of biking. They divorced and remain good friends.While Chuck was living in Boise, he attended Boise State University. He left school to take a job managing a data processing team. He also served in the US Army Reserve as a Captain until he started his own company. He ended up closing the business and worked as a consultant providing programming services to several large companies.Throughout his life Chuck was active in many sports: tennis, judo, karate, cross-country skiing, biking, roller blading, roller hockey, triathlons, and ice hockey. It was when he was playing ice hockey that he met Shell Haglund, who became his beloved wife in 2006.Chuck worked hard to become a skilled hockey player. At one time he played in the highest level of adult recreational hockey. He volunteered as a coach for novice adult players for 14 years. He also coached the women's ice hockey team where Shell played. The two of them shared a love of playing ice hockey. They traveled to hockey tournaments in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, and Canada.The highlight of Chuck's athletic achievements was his bike tour to the Oregon Coast and to the California border. He rode 400 miles in six days! That's perseverance!He attended several colleges, and he was determined to finish his degree. He went to Portland Community College and earned his Associate's degree. Then he went to Oregon Institute of Technology and eared his Bachelor's degree in 2009.Chuck was residing in King City, Oregon, with his wife Shell Haglund-Eckenroed when the Lord called him home. They are church members at their beloved church in Tigard where he served and worshipped.Chuck loved to sing hymns. Even after the dementia made him lose the ability to communicate clearly, he could still sing! His favorite hymn was Amazing Grace.The Lord has promised good to me, His Word my hope secures; He will my Shield and Portion be, As long as life endures. Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail, And mortal life shall cease,I shall possess, within the veil, A life of joy and peace.He is survived by his wife Shell, his brother Bill, seven children: Andy, Lisa, Amanda, Emily, Sarah, Becky, and Ben, 24 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 stepsons: Paul and Michael Ireland, and 9 step-grandchildren.Funeral arrangements are provided by Bowman Funeral Home. Funeral service is at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS at 9400 W. Floating Feather Rd. Star, Idaho, 83669 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Viewing is at 10 o'clock AM and service at 11 o'clock AM. He will be laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, Idaho.Flowers may be sent to Bowman Funeral Home, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, Idaho, 83714.