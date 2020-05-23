Charles M. Roberts
January 7, 1942 - May 15, 2020
Charles Martin Roberts, (Charlie), age 78, of Boise passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020 following a courageous seven month battle against stomach and lung cancer. Charlie was born on January 7, 1942 in San Francisco, California to Jack and Louise Roberts, (Paldi). Two younger siblings followed: his brother Douglas Roberts and his sister Sandy Roberts.
Charlie grew up and went to school in San Francisco. In the 60's he married Nancy Valentine and they had four children: Brett Roberts, Shawn Roberts, Kelly Roberts Baugh and Tracy Roberts Blake. It was before the birth of their 4th child when Charlie pursued his dream of going to Spain to study classical guitar under the tutorage of Jose Tomas. He left his job with the Pacifica Police Department and moved his family to Spain to fulfill his dream. Unbeknownst to Charlie, Maestro Andres Segovia was present in the library of the home of Jose Tomas one day and heard Charlie play. Before he left, Maestro Segovia approached Charlie and said "Muy Bueno", which translates to very good. Charlie said his knees were shaking, and he was floating on air for days following that encounter! The family returned home from Spain when his father became ill and was hospitalized.
In the 80's he made a number of trips to Boise, ID to visit a friend who moved there to work for Hewlett-Packard. Charlie immediately fell in love with Idaho and was determined to move there, which he eventually did in 1992. He went to work for Sears Credit Center in Boise, where he eventually retired as the Building Engineer. It was while working at Sears that he met his wife, Christine Roberts (Tina). They shared 22 years of happy times with a lot of laughs and great memories. Tina was his caretaker and was at his bedside his final days along with his four children and his brother Doug and sister-in-law Donna.
Anyone who knew Charlie loved him for his great sense of humor, quick wit and his ability to make people laugh and feel good. He was an avid fly-fisherman and duck hunter, and he loved "everything Idaho".
He was preceded in death by his father Jack, mother Louise and sister Sandy. He is survived by his wife Christine (Tina) Roberts; his brother Doug Roberts (Donna); his sons Brett Roberts (Silvia); Shawn Roberts (Delene); daughters Kelly Roberts Baugh (Gavin); Tracy Roberts Blake (Chris) and stepson Jeff Almeida (Stephanie), and 8 grandchildren: Nicolette, Jordan, Shelby, Nick, Casey, Lily, Emma and Emily; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Stephanie Hodson and staff at Summit Cancer Center in Meridian; Dr. John Gamboa and staff at Summit Cancer Center in Boise; Dr. Bruce Belzer and staff of Primary Health, Boise; and Dr. Ciara Huntington of Boise. In addition we thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian, ID who treated Charlie over the 7 months he was ill.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Idaho2Fly.org, in memory of Charlie. Idaho2Fly is a non-profit retreat for men battling cancer. When it becomes safe to gather in large groups notifications will go out with information of where the gatherings will take place in Boise and San Francisco to remember Charlie and celebrate his life. Rest in Peace for eternity Charlie.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 23, 2020.