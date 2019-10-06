|
|
CHARLES MAX NEWHOUSE JR
1932 ~ 2019
Charles Newhouse died on September 29, 2019 at the age of 87 in Meridian Idaho.
Charles was born September 12, 1932 at El Paso, Texas to Charles Max and Mildred Bernice Newhouse. He attended Lowell Grade School, Boise Junior High School, and graduated from Boise High School in 1950. He graduated from The University of Idaho in 1954 with a BS in Marketing. He served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1956. He worked for The J C Penny Co in Denver for one year following his discharge from the service. Charles joined his father in operating the Cash Bazar and later The Bazaar Inc from 1956 until 1992, where he ended his service as President, CEO, and owner. He retired January 1, 1993.
He married Glenva Jean Whalin in Cheyenne, Wyoming on September 2, 1955. They enjoyed extensive traveling before and after retirement.
During his lifetime he served as Director, Treasurer, and President of The Boise Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a Senior Active in Boise Rotary Club serving as a Director, President, Bob Gibb Fellow and Paul Harris Fellow. He was a Charter Member of Gem State Kiwanis. He served as a Director of Blue Cross of Idaho, Director and Chairman of The Visiting Nurses Association, Director of The Idaho Council on Economic Education, Director and Secretary of the Idaho Retailers Association, Director of The Boise Futures Foundation, Director of The Boise State University Foundation, Director of the Len B Jordan Chair BSU, Director of The Good Samaritan League, Director of The Boise Redevelopment Agency, Director for Others, Director and "Kingfish" of the Arid Club, and on the Advisory Council of the Assistance League of Boise.
He is a member of The First United Methodist Church, Hillcrest Country Club, and Beta Theta Pi. He enjoyed golf, skiing, fishing and travel.
Charles was followed in death, four days later by his wife of sixty-four years, Glenva Jean Newhouse. Surivivors include his daughters Joni Sue Nelson, Marcy Gail Shay, Pamela Joan Woods (Ken), Shelly Jean King (Daniel); ten grandchildren, Casey, Sam Nelson, Matt, Andy Shay, Ben (Jamie) Welch, Hayley Welch, Megan (Cliff) Mccabe, Brent (Tierra) Sirkel, Katie Sirkel, Sarah King, 5 great grandsons, 1 great granddaughter and his sister Marcia Lynn Kirk of McCall, ID.
He was preceded in death by his father Max, his mother Mildred, and granddaughter Katie.
At Charles request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of his favorite charities, The Idaho Food Bank, or The Boise Rescue Mission.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019