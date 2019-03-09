Charles Raymond Mohica

09/18/39 - 01/31/19

Charles Raymond Mohica, age 79 of Boise Idaho passed away on January 31st 2019. He was a loving husband, amazing father and a sweet and thoughtful friend to all. Born in Pu'unene Maui and raised on the island of Oahu, he started his career as a refrigeration tech for the United States Air Force from 1958-1967. On to his next adventure, he worked for his father-in-law's construction business in San Antonio, Texas. Missing home and the family values that he enjoyed as a child he decided to move his family back to Hawaii. He worked for Honeywell and ended his career at BYU Hawaii in 1994.

He spent the last 25 years as a woodworker, golfer, carpenter, fisherman and a beautiful artist along with enjoying his time with his family. He's survived by his wife Gloria Mohica, son Charles Eleazar Mohica, daughter Kelly Mumma and son Michael Mohica. His brothers Kenneth and William Mohica and sister Patricia Mohica.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 10th, 2019 at 1-4pm at Pineapple Express Restaurant 499 S Main St. Meridian, Id 83642. Food and drinks provided - Aloha attire...Mahalo!