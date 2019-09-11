|
Charles "Chuck" M. Schiferl
3/16/1927 - 9/7/2019
Charles Matthew Schiferl was born on March 16, 1927, in Boise, Idaho, and passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Florence Maude Hargraves and Matthew Joseph Schiferl.
Chuck graduated from Boise High School in 1944. He went to the University of Idaho on a basketball scholarship, and his basketball team won the Northern Division Championship of the Pacific Coast Conference in 1946. He also played baseball for the U of I. Chuck was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated from the U of I in 1948 with a B.S. in Business. He was a proud Vandal.
Chuck began his career at Mountain Bell on October 18, 1948. In 1950, he joined the 190th Division of the Air Force Guard during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1952 and returned to Mountain Bell where he met his wife, Beverly Korfanta. They married on April 24, 1954, in Boise. Chuck transferred to Twin Falls in the role of Sales Manager and also worked in Pocatello in Sales. He continued his career in Boise, receiving the Regional Distinguished Salesman Award in 1966. He retired on March 31, 1987, as the Staff Manager in the Public Affairs Department.
Chuck's hobbies included bowling, fishing with his grandsons, waterskiing, boating, and playing and watching all types of sports. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Beverly. Nothing thrilled him more than watching his grandchildren participate in sporting and music events. He loved Christmas with the family and entertained his grandchildren every year by playing Christmas carols on his clarinet.
Predeceased loved ones include his parents, Matthew and Florence Schiferl, son-in-law, Scott Sisson, in-laws, George and Ruby Korfanta, and sister-in-law, Phoebe Korfanta. Chuck is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters: Jan Reimer (Jim), Cindy Sisson (Steve Mathis) and Julie Cramer (Chris); six grandchildren: Jacob Thomson, Jamie Thomson, Matt Sisson (Elaine), Katie Prebula (Dave), Cory Cramer and Katelyn Cramer; and two great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Fiona Sisson.
Thank you to St. Al's ICU and the 5th floor Telemetry doctors and staff, particularly those who provided comfort and support to Chuck and the family.
Chuck will be deeply missed. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and friend.
He was a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Services will be held at 11:00 on September 13 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N Meridian Rd., Meridian, ID. Family and friends are welcome to attend. A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the in memory of Chuck Schiferl.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019