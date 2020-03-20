Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Kohlerlawn Cemetery
76 6th St. N.
Nampa, ID
Charles Stanley Obituary
Charles D Stanley Jr
Charles Devere Stanley Jr was born May 4, 1946. He passed away on March 18, 2020. Charles was the son of Charles Devere Sr. and Alice Amelia Stanley. Diabetes was his constant fight for nearly five years. Chuck attended Marsing schools in both grade school and high school. He also attended machinist training and worked in that profession after high school.
He loved gardening and growing and hybridizing Iris plants. He became the President of the Gem State Iris Society for many years. Our gardens grew almost 3,000 varieties. They won many competitions. His tomatoes were also always the best.
Chuck published Direct Advertising Magazine, The Travel Guide and many other publications.
His children were Charles III, Bradley and Michelle. Bonnie and Devera were his sisters. We loved him very much!
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, March 23 at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St N. in Nampa. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
We sincerely wish to thank the employers of Life Care Center for your loving care this past year.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
