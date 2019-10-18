Home

Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Committal
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
Charles William Apodaca


1952 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" William Apodaca, 67, passed away at his home in Mountain Home, on September 30, 2019. Committal services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise.
Chuck was born January 6, 1952 in Alexandria, Virginia to Vincente Apodaca and Mary Blea.
During Chuck's military service as a Diver in the Army he was able to travel the world. Chuck was an avid Fly Fisherman and Grill Master.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Vincente and his mother Mary. Chuck is survived by his sister, Mary Frances Thompson and her husband Mark Thompson, daughters Cassandra Apodaca, Chelsea Karling and her husband Ricky Karling, and son Vince Apodaca. Grandsons Beau Apodaca and Walker Karling. Niece Natalie Simrell and nephew Scott Thompson.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019
