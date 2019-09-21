|
|
Charley Crist
1945 to 2019
Charley Crist entered life in Pocatello, Idaho on October 26,1945 and departed in Boise, Idaho, January 30, 2019. He was a husband, warrior, teacher, artist, writer, mountaineer, cyclist, backcountry skier, hiker, friend and more. He was bold, unafraid to risk or try new things. He was generous, tender-hearted, and passionate. Charley grew up in SE Idaho with his mother, Berniece, stepfather, Vern Teuscher, sister Nancy Hancock and brothers Bobby, Mike and Vern. Charley learned to love and respect the outdoors from his grandfather and namesake Charlie Nelson and his stepfather Vern who taught him to camp and fly fish. In high school, he married Susan Hill and together they had a son, Roger (Holly) who made Charley a grandfather four times over. After his divorce in 1968, Charley was drafted during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He served in the infantry, was wounded several times, and earned three Purple Hearts. Charlie's war experiences figured prominently in his later life and are described vividly in his yet unpublished novel. Shortly after returning from war, he traveled through Europe where he lived in Grunewald, Switzerland for a winter. He returned to the States in 1971 where he lived in Washington DC with his Army medic from Viet Nam, both working in the anti-war movement. He moved to Boise in 1972 and joined a newly organized and specialized fire-fighting team at the Boise Inter Agency Fire Center where he worked several years fighting fire in Alaska and the western U.S. After his move to Boise, Charley was introduced to rock climbing by his friend and mentor Tom Naylor, with whom he shared many hours both climbing and discussing politics and life. From Naylor he learned high ethical climbing standards such as leaving no marks on rock, ethics he practiced and advocated his entire climbing career. He added backcountry skiing, bicycle touring, mountain biking, and backpacking to his list of passions which he shared with longtime friends, Mike Dorey, Jim Pendleton, Tom Rybus and Joel Weinberg, among others. The many rock climbs he did with Chris Sholom and Brent Ingrahm in Southern California were high on his list of accomplishments. Charley and Jacque Crist met in 1973 and celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary a month before he died. Charley introduced Jacque to the outdoors. He taught her how to run long distance, backpack, bike and ski. In the mid-70s Charley, together with his partner Ken Horowitz founded the Old Boise Boot Works in downtown Boise. Later Charley and Jacque spent a year in a one-room cabin near the Sawtooth Mountain range with access only by skiing in and out. After returning to Boise once again, they both attended Boise State University and after they graduated with BFA's they relocated to Los Angeles where Charley had received a full scholarship to UCLA where he earned an MFA in photography. He worked as a professional photographer in Los Angeles until they returned to Boise for a quieter life in Idaho in the early 1990s. In 1995 Charley and Jacque founded the J Crist Gallery, ultimately building a beautiful gallery space designed by Dwaine Carver, now the gallery houses the James Castle Collection and Archive managed by Jacque. Charley had always wanted to teach and after earning his teaching credentials at BSU in the early 90s he taught writing at Northview Junior High for 15 years before retiring to continue his sports adventures fulltime. Parkinson's Disease ultimately cut short Charley's beloved outdoor life. He was diagnosed in 2013 and tried every day to keep moving and every day he declared that that day "was the best day of his life." The day Charley died he told Jacque that he had lived a wonderful life and had no regrets. He died as he had lived, on his own terms.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 21, 2019