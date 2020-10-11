Charlotte Ann (Martell) Mallet

February 12, 1939 – September 28, 2020

Charlotte Ann (Martell) Mallet was born on February 12, 1939 in Boise, Idaho to Art and Martha Martell. Her early years were spent on her parents' farm in Middleton, Idaho where she started school at Central Park School. Midway through the first grade, her family moved to Meridian, Idaho where her father would operate a Grade A dairy on Meridian Road. Charlotte attended grade school and high school in Meridian.

During her formative years, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and did her best to serve him the remainder of her life. During her four years in college she taught the high school Sunday school class. During the rest of her life she was active in her Church, teaching Sunday school, overseeing the youth groups, and helping to develop and oversee Junior Church.

At Meridian H.S. Charlotte was a high achiever. She was a member of the National Honor Society, a member of a championship girls' debate team, and active in Future Homemakers of America (FHA). She was local and state President of FHA and represented Idaho at the national FHA convention in Chicago.

Upon graduation from High School, Charlotte attended the University of Idaho where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. She was again a high achiever in college. She was elected to the Executive Board (student senate) and was student body secretary. She was a member of the debate team, was President of the Young Republicans and co-chaired a mock political convention. During the summer before her senior year, she worked at Republican State Headquarters and attended the national Presidential Convention as a page in 1960.

Charlotte married fellow student, Jerry Mallet, during her senior year in college on November 24, 1960 and their 60th anniversary was in 2020. Charlotte had three children, Brenda, Jim and Joe and six grandchildren who she loved very much.

During her time after college she lived in Salmon, Idaho; Hoopa, California; Tacoma, Washington; Sandpoint, Idaho; Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; Pocatello, Idaho and Boise, Idaho. She taught school in Hoopa, California, Post Falls, Idaho and Boise, Idaho where she retired in 2000. She taught adult living, teen living, home economics, English and history. She advised the student council, the year book, FHA, the cheer leading squad and the drag racing team at various schools.

Charlotte also was involved in the Boise Chapter of American Association of University Women. She served as President of the Boise Chapter and State President. She was co-chair of their "Sister-To-Sister" program.

Charlotte will be missed by her family and the friends that she made over the years.

A Celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at a time in the future, after COVID19 social distancing is over.



