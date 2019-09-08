|
Charlotte Chriswisser
September 29, 1926 to September 1, 2019
Charlotte Elizabeth Rice Chriswisser was born on September 29, 1926, in Nampa, Idaho to James and Hetta Belle Rice. She grew up in Meridian, Idaho with her older sister, Mary, and graduated from Meridian High School. She married Donald Chriswisser, also of Meridian, on December 2, 1949. Their family grew to include daughters Dawn, Barbara, and Susan, and sons Mathew and Jaime.
Charlotte worked many years as a corporate bookkeeper and provided for her children as a single mother. Later in life she enjoyed travel with family and friends. She was a devoted Idahoan and fiercely proud of her Nisqually and Scottish heritage.
Charlotte is survived by Dawn (Phillip) Bookert of Georgetown, TX, Barbara Watson of Carefree, AZ, Susan Chriswisser of Hillsboro, OR, and Jaime Chriswisser of Boise, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Mary Winters, her infant son Mathew, and her son-in-law Wayne Watson.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 10:30 am at St Michael's Cathedral in Boise. Arrangements will be provided by Summers Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Shaw Mountain of Cascadia for 7 years of care, and Complete Hospice and Palliative Care for a peaceful transition. Charlotte extended grace and goodwill to many, so please consider honoring her with a contribution of time or resources to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019