Charlotte J. Harsin
April 1940 to August 2020
Charlotte J. Harsin (nee King) born in Wathena, Kansas in 1940 and was the youngest of the 3 children of Arvel and Eloise King. Arvel, Eloise and the kids packed up their possessions in 1949 on a box car to make their way to Idaho and settled near Meridian to carve out a life for their family. Charlotte graduated Meridian High School in 1958 and married Irving F. Harsin in 1962.
Anyone that knew Charlotte, knew she was strong, supportive and a force to be reckoned with. She loved her children and wanted very much for them to succeed in school and in life. Charlotte was a cheerleader for her children (and their many friends) and encouraged them to be involved in sports and other activities to enrich their lives. She enjoyed being active herself and getting outside as often as possible. She loved to watch sports of all kinds and enjoyed a game show here and there too!
She always was quick to feed everyone and anyone who walked through her door and loved having cookies on hand so we always had a sweet treat.
She worked for Boise Cascade for 20 years and for Albertsons for 19 years. She also had a sewing hobby which she supported by working for JoAnn's Fabrics for 15 years as a part time employee.
She was widowed at age 75 when her husband, Irving F. Harsin, suddenly passed away after 52 years of marriage.
Charlotte spent the last 5 years of her life in assisted living due to her dementia and most unfortunately, contracted COVID-19 on July 25th. She lost her fight on August 8, 2020 much to the heartbreak of her children and her family.
She is survived by her son, Martin W. Harsin & his wife Colleen along with the only granddaughter Nora; and a daughter Tina R. Sheaffer & her husband Ted. She is also survived by her two older fraternal twin brother and sister, Arvel D. King (Spouse Dianne King, niece Nancy Ochoa & nephew Steven King) and Joyce Garrett (spouse Jay Garrett, nephew, Brad Garrett & nephew Chris Garrett).
Memorial Services have been postponed for the safety of family & friends until COVID19 is under control or eradicated. Donations in Charlotte's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
- alz.org
.