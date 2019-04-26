Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Cathedral of The Rockies
Charlotte Louise (Kifer) Allen


Charlotte Louise (Kifer) Allen Obituary
Charlotte Louise (Kifer) Allen
1939-2019
Charlotte Louise Allen, 79, passed away April 24, 2019. Born on August 13, 1939 to Dorothy and Howard Kifer in Nampa, ID. Charlotte married the love of her life, Glenn Allen, in 1958. They celebrated over 60 years of marriage. They and their three daughters enjoyed a home filled with love, laughter, and music.
Charlotte had a long history at the First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies, committing to the UMW, over 20 years in the choir, and volunteer roles. After raising her children, she began an 18-year career at the cathedral retiring as the Senior Secretary.
Charlotte had a long list of loves including artistic projects, baking, reading, picnics, Sunday drives with Glenn, Neil Sedaka, the Democratic Party, vanilla candles on a rainy day and many others. She cherished trips to Europe, Maui, New Orleans, Mobile, AL, Asheville, Oregon coast, and nooks and crannies of Idaho.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Glenn; daughters, Lora Steele (Mike), Glennda LaChance (Keith), and Tricia Cooper (Scott); sister, Barbara Knapp (Jim); grandchildren, Marcus Terry (Margaret), Kirsten, Wesley, and Madison LaChance; and extended family she deeply loved. The family has sincere gratitude for her kind and generous caretakers of the past two years.
We will mourn and miss her, but above all else will joyfully celebrate her life.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies, Cana Chapel, 717 N. 11th St., Boise, ID. An additional celebration will be held at the Oregon coast. Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. S., Nampa, Idaho. To view Charlotte's full obituary and to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 26 to May 9, 2019
