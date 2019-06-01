|
|
Skyles, Charlotte 92, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service for Charlotte will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Nampa Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave. in Nampa. A private interment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise on Monday, June 10, 2019. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 1, 2019