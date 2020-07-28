1/1
Chee Y. Julian
1937 - 2020
Chee Y. Julian
Dec.14,1937-July 23, 2020
Chee was born on December 14, 1937 in Cuba, New Mexico on Navajo Nation land to Jake Julian and Glenna Trujillo. At 12, he moved to Brigham City, Utah where he attended the Intermountain Indian trade school studying to become an upholsterer. He spent his apprenticeship in Nampa, Idaho. He met Ruth Dorine Brown when visiting a friend in Payette, Idaho. They were married on August 31, 1964 in Boise, Idaho and raised three sons and four daughters.
Chee loved the outdoors. He could often be found walking the Greenbelt. He often took his family camping, fishing, or picnicking by a body of water. Chee loved watching old westerns on TV and listening to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, keeping the beat with one fist. He was known for his ready smile and wit, selfless spirit and ingenuity.
Chee was preceded in death by his father Jake, mother Glenna, son Rick, sister Bertha, and brothers Fred, Dan and Lynn. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth of nearly 56 years, his six children Kevin (Machelle), Darren (Kathy), Corena (Michael) Cottam, Cherylee (Danny) Novielli, Cynthia (Nick) St.John, and Krystal (Adam)Taylor, his sisters Mary Mitchell, Dorothy(Charles) Lanell, and Annie (Greg) Crenshaw, and his brothers Frank(Elizabeth)Julian and Sam Julian. A graveside funeral service will be held on July 28, 2020 at Meridian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Bowman Funeral Home, going toward Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
July 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Julian family....Chee was a remarkable man.
Kim Erwin (Haberman)
Acquaintance
