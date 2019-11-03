|
|
Cheri Moltke Waller
1945-2019
Cheri Moltke Waller passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. During her 3 year battle with ovarian cancer, Cheri told family and friends that, "Christ has my back either here or in heaven, so it's a win-win."
Cheri was born in Wenatchee, WA on May 11, 1945 to Richard and Alice Moltke. Soon after, the family moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon. Cheri had many wonderful experiences growing up with her younger siblings, Joan and Russ. She remembered highlights of her dad flying his cessna tri-pacer plane to her Nana and Wawa's, and then swimming in Lake Chelan. The family would make sandwiches for their winter ski trips to Blue Mountain. The trips to Blue Mountain prepared and excited them for a new adventure, moving to McCall, Idaho.
When they arrived in McCall, Cheri thought she was in heaven! The family took advantage of everything McCall had to offer. Sister Joan's love of horses had them owning horses, spending time in the barn, raising cattle, and riding through creeks and mountains. The kids would pick huckleberries and morel mushrooms for her mother's gourmet meals. Cheri's mother, Alice, had an extreme love of food and cooking that Cheri would later inherit. Music was an important and special bond for the entire family. Her parents sang in the church choir, Alice played piano and her father, Richard, played the guitar and sang many solos with his beautiful baritone voice. Cheri loved to sing and play the piano and the cornet.
Cheri always felt the best thing about growing up in McCall was Payette Lake and Brundage. She taught Red Cross swimming lessons in the area during college, and on a whim one day, decided to swim the crawl stroke three miles across the lake. Her friend, Pat McDougal, followed her in a boat while she swam. Soon after, she decided to keep practicing her crawl stroke for a bigger feat. In 1965, after a huge storm cooled the lake to chilly temps, Cheri swam the entire lake, from North Beach to her home on Lake Drive near downtown. With no wet suit, temperatures in the high 50's and a head wind, she swam alone while her family followed in boats. Five and a half hours later, hypothermic and tired, she did what no one had done before on Payette Lake. She swam 8 miles from North Beach to her home. Her friend and manager of the Shore Lodge, John Edwards, put her in the sauna at the hotel to warm up.
In 1967, Cheri graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Home Economics. Soon after, she married Bob Mooney. They both loved skiing and taught lessons on weekends at Mt. Bachelor for 12 years. She worked full time as a home economist for Pacific Power and Light. One of the several programs she made happen was introducing the first microwave oven, Radarange, to different schools, clubs and groups. Cheri had an amazing style; sewing clothes, doing intricate needlepoint, creating art, homemaking and hosting large family gatherings. Her pride and joy was always her two sons, Carson and Justin. Both boys began skiing at very young ages, and the family spent weekends traveling from Corvallis to Bend to ski together.
In 1981 they made the move to Boise, which happily brought them closer to family and so many things they enjoyed. Cheri belonged to a great church, enjoyed her bible study fellowship, loved skiing, golf, tennis and many friends. In Boise, Cheri renewed her teaching credential and taught home economics, then spent 10 years selling real estate throughout the valley. Although her first marriage ended after 33 years, she remained friends with Bob and they were always positively involved with their sons and families.
In 2001, Cheri married Jerry Waller and they enjoyed a wonderful 17 years together. She learned about fishing and hunting, and had just recently purchased a new fishing boat named Kermit. Cheri and Jerry enjoyed McCall in their beautiful log home on the lake, and spent time at their home in La Quinta, California playing golf, tennis and spending cold months in the desert. They traveled to many special places in the world with their friends, and most of all, loved multiple puppies throughout the years.
Since her cancer diagnosis, she enjoyed getting back to her bible study, continuing to cook amazing meals, and spending quality time with her boys, her family, and her friends.
Before cancer, she would make a special candy toffee and put it into packets for friends, with a written message that said, "God Is In Control." Her cancer diagnosis brought that idea close to her heart, and remained her special mantra throughout her illness.
Cheri is loved by her blended families and all of her grandchildren. She leaves to this world her family: her husband Jerry, son Carson Mooney (Cori), grand-daughter Maci, son Justin Mooney (Ginger), and grand-daughters Poppy and Juniper, sister Joan Zachary (Norm), brother Russ Moltke (Maggie). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and an extended loving family.
The family would like to thank everyone at MSTI in Boise and their volunteers. With each visit for chemotherapy, Cheri would say she "was going to the spa." There were warm blankets, nice people and lots of books to read. Thanks for the added blessing of positive thoughts, cards, and visits with special friends during this time.
In honor of a well-lived and much enjoyed life, if you are so inclined, please donate to Keystone Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at True Hope Church- First Baptist in Boise on November 21st at 3pm, with a reception following at Crane Creek Country Club.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019