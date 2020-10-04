Cheryl Kay Zweifel
March 17, 1956 - August 8, 2020
Cheryl Zweifel, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister formerly of Boise, Idaho passed away at her home in Coos Bay, Oregon on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a brief battle with Colon cancer.
Cheryl was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 17, 1956, the oldest of four girls born to Jerry and Sue Zweifel. In 1965 Cheryl moved with her family to Boise where she attended Mountain View Elementary, Fairmont Junior High and graduated from Capital High School in 1974.
Cheryl met her husband, Steve Alvarez, right after high school. Steve's career in the construction industry gave them the opportunity to live in different locations around the Northwest. In 1993 their daughter Victoria was born. Cheryl adored her family and was excited when Victoria and her family came to live with them so she could spoil her grandchildren.
Cheryl was an avid reader, often staying up all night reading. Cheryl had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed playing tricks on her sisters as they were growing up and even into adulthood. One of her favorite pranks was "short sheeting" her sister's beds.
Cheryl will be greatly missed and was preceded in death by her father Robert Jerome "Jerry" Zweifel and her in-laws George and Frances Alvarez. She is survived by her husband Steve Alvarez, her daughter Victoria (Dyln) Stratton and granddaughters Aaralynn and Gabriella all of Coos Bay; her mother Lola Mae "Sue" Zweifel, sisters Barbara Woodington and Sandy Aldrich of Boise and Nancy (John) Fauver of Pacific City, OR; her brother-in-law John (Jodi) Alvarez, Boise, and sister-in-Law Georgia (Dave) Siehl, Boise. She was also aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time but the family plans to have a Celebration of Life at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
at 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 or 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239.