Chester Bowers

October 29, 1919 - November 14, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Chet Bowers- a living Idaho legend- has made his final ascent. October 29, 1919 – November 14, 2020

Chet was a gentleman and one of a kind. Adventurous to the hilt and gifted with wonderful senses of both humor and humility. He was always willing to share his wisdom and knowledge, inspiring all whom met; especially the hundreds of Boise valley school kids who had a history assignment to interview a WWII veteran.

He taught everyone he met to value life and respect the wonders and riches of nature. He loved the outdoors, and most of the time you could find him with a fly rod in one hand or a shotgun in the other. Dad was truly a man for all seasons, a classic model of a true sportsman. He always played by the rules and was an example of what it meant to be the Senior Man in hunting parties and in life.

Here is the edited proclamation form the Mayor of the City of Boise from his 100th birthday last year:

WHEREAS, longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from the knowledge, integrity, and experiences Chet Bowers brought to all; and

WHEARAS, the city of Boise recognizes with respect and admiration the contributions made by Chet Bowers to our community; and

WHEREAS, Chester Arthur Bowers was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on October 29, 1919 and was raised there hunting and fishing during his youth, then pumping gas at his dad's gas station during the Great Depression. He matriculated at the University of Nebraska where he played nose guard for the Rose Bowl team of 1940/41; and

WHEREAS, Chet was in the Army Air Corp, as a pilot of the B-17 Flying Fortress during WWII out of England over the English Channel. His last of 33 missions was his two flights over Normandy on D-Day. A hero who helped to save the world with the Bloody 100th Bombardier group; Chet achieved the milestone of a "Bloody:" 100th himself; and

WHEREAS, in Chet's career he sold: phone systems, potatoes, crop duster planes, and aerial photographs. He is known for his zinger one-liners and his keen wit. He made friends easily and loved you all deeply. He loved one woman for 56 years-- his wife Maida -- and made a wonderful life for their four children (which he referred to as "Nudnicks" when they were young. Chrissy, Brad, Dan, Pat)

WHEREAS, Chet has been a volunteer to many Idaho organizations including the Idaho Conservation League with Cecil Andrus, Idaho Fish and Game, Birds of Prey, and the War Hawk Air Museum; and

WHEREAS, He had countless letters to the editor published about surrounding topics where he held strong opinions; and

WHEREAS, Chet preferred mountains and rivers to hotels and cars. He loved all bird dogs (13 in his lifetime) but could do without cats. He was humble and kind and a font of world history, and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED that all of us who were blessed to know him will forever be changed for the better for having him in our lives. You will be missed dad, but enjoy the Big Band party with all of your friends and family who have gone before you.

Due to the pandemic restrictions in place, and the fact that dad did not want a funeral, we have a special request of all of you. Raise your glasses around your family Thanksgiving tables this holiday season and give thanks for one another. Whether it be with one of his favorites; scotch, beer, or a silver loudmouth (martini), toast this incredible man who has made a huge impact on our lives, our community and our hearts.

God bless Chet Bowers! We will meet you in the pub. Have fun, and watch out for "hon-yocks!"

In leu of flowers, please make a donation in Chet Bowers name to the War Hawk Air Museum in Nampa, Idaho. Also- please take a long walk in nature- preferably with a dog. He would love that.





