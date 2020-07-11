Chris G Burell Sr

04/28/1958-12/18/2019

Chris was a man who knew no stranger.

Christopher Glen Burell Sr was born in Bakersfield California April 28,1958 he was raised in Oildale CA , a proud 08'er, who graduated from North High School in 1976.

He passed at his home in New Plymouth ID , December 18, 2019

On his journey in this world , he walked into our hearts as a husband, father, brother, grandfather ,uncle and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and he worked hard for his family, he took his duty to provide, protect and teach, to heart and gave his all. That was how he showed his love for us.

He delighted in the outdoors, whether hunting for birds, fishing or just exploring. He trained dogs, and it gave him pure joy to watch his dogs perform in the field. He also liked to golf and had truly begun to enjoy traveling. He loved wrestling, not that he had ever been a wrestler, he just loved the sport ,and the many associated with it. Baseball was his sport and basketball, he told many fond stories of his days of playing, even did an over forty baseball league one year. He loved music and considered himself lucky to have lived in a town known for country greats like "The Hag" and Buck Owens. When the Spring would roll around, he always tried to make sure he was in attendance for the cattle brandings his neighbors would have, because he always tried to be a good neighbor and friend, that's who he was.

In early 2019 Chris was diagnosed with cancer, he never gave up hope, always willing to try whatever chance was given. He fought with courage and humor and never showed defeat, he passed with the same courage and dignity, knowing he was very loved.

I'm sure not a day goes by that one of us doesn't laugh at the thought of a story or joke he told. We wonder what he would have to say regarding whatever current event might be taking place. Most of all, there is a place in our thoughts and hearts that has something missing. Until we meet again Burell....you're a dandy.

A memorial for Chris will be held on Sunday July 19, 2020 , in New Plymouth at the fairgrounds. It will start at 6pm where dinner will be served.



